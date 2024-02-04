Cricketer's manager alleges Rs 6.3L scam by impersonators

Bengaluru: A manager of a star Indian cricketer has filed a complaint at the HSR Layout police station, alleging that his friend was cheated of Rs 6.3 lakh by individuals claiming to be the Finance Minister's Personal Assistant (PA) and their associates.
Swaminathan Sankar, who is said to be cricketer MS Dhoni’s manager, alleged in his complaint that a person named Nakul SS, claiming to be Nirmala Sitharaman’s PA, dialled him on October 26.
Sankar told the police that during the call, Nakul mentioned that Sandeep, the son of Justice KC Bhanu, wished to meet Dhoni. Following the call, Dhoni met the individual claiming to be Sandeep and his friend at a hotel on November 30th.
After the meeting, Sandeep informed Sankar that he could provide a pass for Tirupati darshan whenever Sankar needed it.
On December 20, Sandeep called Sankar again and claimed to possess 12 passes to enter the temple, offering to give them to him, as stated in the FIR.
"As I was out of town, I refused to accept them. However, Sandeep insisted that I pass them on to any of my friends," Sankar told the police.
Sankar later requested Sandeep to give the passes to his friend, Vineeth Chandrashekar, who was in Bengaluru. Under the pretext of arranging accommodations and donations, another man named Nageshwara Rao, who also claimed to be the minister’s PA, received Rs 6.3 lakh from Vineeth in two installments.
Afterward, Vineeth did not receive any passes nor did he get his money back. Subsequently, Sankar approached the police, who registered a case under the relevant sections of the IT Act and IPC.