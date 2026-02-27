<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested two persons for illegally procuring and supplying a pistol and 50 live cartridges in the city.</p><p>The accused have been identified as Syed Masood (26), a resident of Siddapura and a sheep trader, and Javed Alam (19), hailing from Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Police said Masood had allegedly procured a 0.32 mm pistol from Javed Alam without a valid licence.</p>.<p>Based on credible information, the CCB registered a case under Arms Act and launched an investigation and seized one 0.32 mm pistol and 50 live cartridges from their possession.</p><p>During the interrogation Masood revealed that he had purchased the pistol for self defense and paid Rs 45,000 to Alam. </p><p>Further investigation into the case revealed that one more accused -- an associate of Alam -- is currently absconding.</p>