Crime branch busts prostitution racket in Bengaluru; four arrested, including three women

<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-crime-branch"> Central Crime Branch</a> (CCB) has busted a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prostitution">prostitution racket</a> and arrested four people, including three women. </p>.<p>On different days in the last week, officials received intelligence indicating that prostitution activities were being conducted by keeping women in rented houses located in T Dasarahalli under the jurisdiction of Bagalagunte Police Station, Jarganahalli under the jurisdiction of Puttenahalli Police Station, and on the Mudalapalya Main Road within the limits of Chandra Layout Police Station. </p>.<p>Officials from the CCB's Women Protection Wing, acting on the intelligence, conducted raids on different days. During the operation, the investigators apprehended the suspects. </p>.<p>They also rescued three women, including two from other states, who were allegedly forced into prostitution.</p>.Bengaluru: Seven women arrested for running prostitution racket from rented houses.<p>During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they would contact men seeking prostitution services over the telephone, invite them to the rented houses, and conduct prostitution activities there, the CCB said. </p>.<p>"Cases have been registered against the accused at Bagalagunte Police Station, Puttenahalli Police Station and Chandra Layout Police Station. One woman allegedly involved in operating the prostitution racket is currently absconding, and the investigation is ongoing," the CCB said in a statement.</p>