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Crime branch busts prostitution racket in Bengaluru; four arrested, including three women

They also rescued three women, including two from other states, who were allegedly forced into prostitution.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaCrimeRescuebengaluru crimeArrestprostitution racketprostitutioncrime branch

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