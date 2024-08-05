Crime branch inspector of Bengaluru Police found dead in Ramanagara

Bengaluru: An official from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police was found dead in Ramanagara on Monday. The deceased is Thimmegowda, a police inspector.

Initial reports suggested that the official was found hanging from a tree in a deserted area under the Bidadi police limits.

Ramanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) Karthik Reddy visited the spot along with his personnel. Investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause and more details are awaited.