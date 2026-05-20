<p>Murder, mystery, and suspense will take centre stage this weekend as Dead Write, a two-day crime literature festival hosted by the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF), will be held at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, on May 23-24 from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.</p>.<p>“The idea sprang from a wish to give readers a genre-focused platform before the flagship BLF edition in December,” says Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, co-founder of BLF. Crime has always drawn readers, and with Bengaluru’s many crime reading clubs, Dead Write seeks to fill a local gap — a festival created for enthusiastic crime readers.</p>.Eighth edition of Mangaluru Lit fest to begin on January 10.<p>The event spans detective fiction, historical crime, true crime and niche subjects such as art fraud and heritage smuggling. Programme highlights include moderated author conversations, audience Q&As, book signings and interactive sessions, including one titled ‘Writing a Bestseller’, which explores the art of suspense writing.</p>.<p>The line-up brings together fiction writers, journalists and former police officers. Agni Shridhar, known for writing about the underworld, will appear alongside police voices such as Amit Lodha. The festival also features one international guest, Leodora Darlington, with Indian names such as Anita Nair and Hussain Zaidi on the bill. It will close with a ticketed murder mystery dinner.</p>.<p>Entry to all other events is free. Register on bangaloreliteraturefestival.org</p>