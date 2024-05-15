Cross-cultural music album to be released on May 17

Carnatic vocalist Varijashree Venugopal has collaborated with Grammy Award winning American composer, Michael League (known for ‘Snarky Puppy’) for her new album, ‘Vari’. It will be released in Bengaluru on Friday.

The album is a cross- cultural collaboration aiming to bridge the gap between music beyond borders. Thirty artistes from across the world, including Bobby McFerrin, Jacob Collier, Victor Wooten and Bèla Fleck are a part of the album. The vocals are in Kannada and are written by Varijashree.

“Holding on to the roots of Indian music is the main theme of the album, but it has been presented with modern tones in a new sonic space,” says Varijashree.