IPL 2026 | Crowds, chaos and crackdown at Chinnaswamy Stadium

<p>Bengaluru: Traffic congestion around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium disrupted vehicular movement for a couple of hours on Wednesday, as fans turned up for the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).</p>.<p>Commuters faced difficulty booking cabs and autorickshaws, with wait time exceeding 10 minutes, compared to the usual 2 to 4 minutes.</p>.<p>Many auto drivers refused trips or demanded double the fare, citing heavy crowds and traffic at the Cubbon Park metro station and Anil Kumble Circle.</p>.<p>Black marketing of match tickets was reported near the Cubbon Park police station, about 100 metres away.</p>.<p>Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths detained a couple of suspects and seized tickets that were being sold for Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Phone seized </p>.<p>In a separate case, a person claiming to be a cricket academy staff member was questioned after police found multiple e-tickets on his mobile phone. He said the tickets were booked in advance for Australian nationals. However, CCB officials seized his phone to verify the transactions.</p>.<p>Police also took into custody over 30 people from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, including women, for selling T-shirts and painting RCB logos on fans' faces, allegedly causing inconvenience around the stadium and on footpaths. They were made to sit at the station till the match ended and later released after a warning.</p>.<p>Police tightened security around Cubbon Park, the stadium and Anil Kumble Circle to prevent any untoward incidents.</p>.<p>Many spectators were seen waiting outside the gates for a long time as friends and family members carrying tickets were stuck in traffic across the CBD areas.</p>