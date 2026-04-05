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IPL 2026 | Crowds, chaos and crackdown at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Commuters faced difficulty booking cabs and autorickshaws, with wait time exceeding 10 minutes, compared to the usual 2 to 4 minutes.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:25 IST
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Fans gather outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Fans gather outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:25 IST
BengaluruIPL

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