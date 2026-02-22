<p>The Indian Institute of Astrophysics held an open day on Saturday with more than 800 people from across states attending the event. </p>.<p>The students had set up over 50 demonstrations, including experiments on principles of optics, waves, multi wavelength light, modern telescopes and astronomy concepts.</p>.<p>Popular attractions included the kids section with a number of science activities, a to-scale solar system, traditional Indian astronomical instruments, a display on women astronomers, helium balloon demo, model of exoplanet detection, sunspots and solar spectra, polymeric jet analogue to solar spicules and astronomy painting. There were also artefacts from the IIA archives, dating back to the 1700s. </p>.All road works in Bengaluru to be completed before monsoon, says Deputy CM Shivakumar.<p>There was a public talk on solar system in Kannada by Pavan Gramapurohit, Kannada science play and talk on merging stars in English by Annapurni Subramaniam. Periodic tours of all exhibits, with explanations in Kannada, were also held. </p>.<p>More than 150 faculty members and students of IIA participated to demonstrate experiments and answer questions from the visitors. Many stalls were set up at the adjoining Survey of India campus, along with exhibits from them as well.</p>.<p>Library supervisors from Shivanahalli, Mantapa, and Doddajala arivu kendras under the gram panchayats were specially invited to display astronomy activities they had implemented in rural libraries.</p>.<p>Institutions like Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and Bangalore Astronomical Society as well as astronomy entrepreneurs were invited to set up stalls. </p>.<p>A special writing corner for visitors to send astronomy themed postcards was enabled by India Post, which had also set up a post box inside the venue.</p>