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Crypto scammer lures Bengaluru techie with part-time job offer, dupes Rs 43 lakh

395 task fraud cases were registered this year in Karnataka, including 26 involving solely cryptocurrency scams.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:13 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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