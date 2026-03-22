<p>Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dri">DRI</a>) has uncovered a major smuggling network of crystal meth, a banned drug, and arrested three people. </p><p>Drugs worth Rs 8.3 crore were also seized, officials said. Officers of the DRI’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a 26-year-old male passenger of Mizoram origin upon his arrival from New Delhi at KSR Railway Station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>“Upon examination of his baggage, approximately 8.3 kilograms of a psychotropic substance (suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, popularly known as Crystal Meth) having an illicit market value of 8.3 crore was recovered. The quantity recovered falls within the ambit of commercial quantity under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," the DRI said in a statement.</p>.Lamborghini seized; Muthappa Rai's son Ricky Rai under scanner for donut stunts in Bengaluru.<p>"Based on further investigation and follow-up action, two additional individuals linked to the case were identified and intercepted at separate locations in Bengaluru. Both individuals are local residents, aged approximately 25 and 29 years. In total, three persons have been apprehended and arrested in connection with the case,” the statement added. </p><p>The investigators further searched the premises of one of the suspects and recovered 200 SIM cards, around 45 debit/credit cards, and multiple mobile phones, suspected to have been used in the operation and facilitation of the drug trafficking network.</p><p>“The seized contraband and other incriminating materials have been taken into custody under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the network,” the DRI said.</p>