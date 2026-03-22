Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Crystal meth' smuggling network uncovered in Bengaluru, drugs worth Rs 8.3 cr seized

Officers of the DRI’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a 26-year-old male passenger of Mizoram origin upon his arrival from New Delhi at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 13:42 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeDRI

Follow us on :

Follow Us