CSIR-NAL hands over final set of engine bay door parts for Tejas Mk1A to HAL

Bengaluru: CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) on Monday handed over the third and final set of engine bay door (EBD) parts for the Tejas Mk1A, to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

HAL had entered a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-NAL in November 2023, to manufacture Bismaleimide (BMI) EBD for the series production of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1A.

As part of the agreement, HAL can directly produce these high temperature-resistant composite parts for the multi-role fighter aircraft.

The manufacturing technology involves the use of carbon-BMI prepreg (composite materials impregnated with resins) for the EBD to withstand a temperature of about 200 degrees Celsius.

The required moulds and tools were refurbished and qualified by CSIR-NAL, along with HAL.