CSIR-NAL signs MoU to strengthen aviation education & research in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to enhance collaboration in aviation education, research and innovation.</p>.<p>Under the partnership, the two institutions will jointly develop academic curricula, establish advanced laboratories and testing facilities, facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes, and support capacity-building initiatives in the aviation sector. They will also undertake collaborative research and development projects.</p>.<p>Speaking at the MoU exchange ceremony, CSIR-NAL Director Abhay Pashilkar said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in CSIR-NAL's journey. By bringing together innovation, education and industry expertise, the collaboration will strengthen research and development efforts and contribute to the future growth of India's aviation sector."</p>.<p>GSV, established under the Central Universities (Amendment) Act, 2022, is India's first university dedicated to transportation and logistics. The institution functions under the Ministry of Railways.</p>