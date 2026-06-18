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CSIR-NAL signs MoU to strengthen aviation education & research in Bengaluru

Under the partnership, the two institutions will jointly develop academic curricula
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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