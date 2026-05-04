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Kerala Assembly Results 2026 |BJP's Padmaja Venugopal loses Thrissur for third time

As per data from the Election Commission of India, after 16 rounds of counting, Venugopal secured 28,662 votes and finished third.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndia PoliticsElection CommissionUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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