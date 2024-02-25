Cubbon Park's aquarium emerges anew with underwater wonders

Entry fee to go up drastically Since the project has been taken up on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model the entry fee to the aquarium is set to go up drastically from Rs 20 to Rs 80.

For children it will go up from Rs 10 to Rs 25. Entry fees on the weekends will be higher at Ts 100 for adults and Rs 40 for children.

Along with the entry fee the private partners are also planning to include an additional fee for certain activities inside the aquarium.