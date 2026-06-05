Cubbon Park: The park that holds a city

<p class="bodytext">Cubbon Park, a beloved spot for Bengalureans, means something different to everyone who walks through it. Author Suresh Jayaram has spent three-and-a-half years piecing together those meanings. In his latest book, ‘Cubbon Park: Citizens’ Perspectives and Many Visions for the Future,’ Suresh documents conversations with a diverse set of people, including lawyer Arvind Narrain, transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, professor Janaki Nair, landscape experts, artists and even the park’s former chief gardener.</p>.Meet the new problem solvers of Bengaluru's elite.<p class="bodytext">Suresh, who likens himself to a sutradhar or storyteller, paints a portrait of the place that is more nuanced than a mere jogger’s paradise. The park, established in 1870 as an English garden for the British, gradually became a refuge for locals. “As Janaki Nair points out, other cities have taken away the colonial cultures, while we, out of respect or nostalgia, have retained statues of Queen Victoria and King Edward VII,” says Suresh. From sex workers and the LGBTQIA+ community to protesters and artists, the park became a space where everyone could exist freely. But surveillance measures, restrictions and encroachment have changed what the beloved public space once looked like. “Gentrification is the new colonisation,” says Suresh. He recalls a simpler time when he would buy roasted corn and sit on the steps of Vidhana Soudha with friends, now impossible with all the restrictions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At his lecture, ‘The Many Lives of Cubbon Park: Nature, Memory and Citizen Resistance,’ at the National Gallery of Modern Art on June 5, Suresh hopes to leave people with questions: What is the Century Club’s story? How was Vidhana Soudha built? Who is the German architect behind Bal Bhavan?</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">The Many Lives of Cubbon Park: Nature, Memory and Citizen Resistance, June 5, 5 pm onwards, at National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road. Entry free. No registration required.</span></p>