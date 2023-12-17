Currency exchange scam: CCB arrests man for swindling Rs 50,000

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch(CCB) sleuths have arrested a man who allegedly duped an auto rickshaw driver and took Rs 50,000 in exchange for photocopies of Dirham currency claiming it to be original.
While police have arrested one Imran Sheik, his wife, Ruqsana, who is said to have played a part in the scam is still at large.
Sheik allegedly gave an original Dirham currency and asked the victim, Tabrez Khan, to run the checks. Khan verified the currency and handed over Rs 50,000 to Sheik. When Khan got the remaining Dirham currency in return and started to verify it, Sheik fled the scene.
A complaint was filed at Madiwala police station. Owing to the complexity of the case, it was subsequently transferred to CCB, who arrested Sheik.
Police investigations revealed that the couple had weaved a plan much earlier and befriended Khan.
Police said, “Ruqsana met Khan near Shantinagar bus stop a few months ago and befriended him. She told Khan that she found Dirham currency in her former employer's house and kept it to herself. As she was in dire need, she was looking for someone who could exchange that currency and requested his help to find some prospects.”
“When Khan came up with a customer, Ruqsana cancelled the deal mid-way expressing suspicion of police involvement. The next time Khan himself came to receive the money and this time her husband Sheik went with the “Dirham” currency,” the officer added.
Sheik initially handed over the original currency but presuming that Khan wouldn’t verify the remaining currencies, he handed over around 42 Dirham “photocopies” to Khan. But to his surprise, Khan went on to run the checks which prompted Sheik to flee the scene, according to an investigating officer.