Bengaluru: Customs foils bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 47.89 L

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Customs has foiled a bid by a flyer to smuggle gold worth Rs 47.89 lakh concealed in a knee brace, officials said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday.
According to officials, they intercepted the suspect based on profiling. The suspect arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru via Singapore Airlines (SQ510).
Customs officials found that he had concealed 777.5 grams of gold in paste form in a brace worn on his knee. He was detained and legal action was initiated, the officials said.