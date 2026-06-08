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Customs officials seize Rs 3.57-crore worth hydroponic ganja from flyer at Bengaluru airport

The contraband, weighing 10.2 kg, was concealed in the checked-in baggage of the passenger who arrived from Bangkok.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 06:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportCustomsNarcoticsganjabengaluru crime

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