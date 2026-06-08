Customs officials seize Rs 3.57-crore worth hydroponic ganja from flyer at Bengaluru airport

<p>Bengaluru: Customs officials seized 10.2 kg of hydroponic ganja worth an estimated Rs 3.57 crore from a passenger who arrived from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangkok">Bangkok </a>at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on June 5.</p><p>The contraband was concealed in the passenger’s checked-in baggage and was detected during a customs inspection, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/customs">Customs </a>official told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>He had arrived from Bangkok on an Indigo flight (6E 1056). </p>.Bengaluru: Hydro ganja, MDMA worth Rs 2.40 crore seized by CCB.<p>Following the seizure, the passenger, Akshay Pavithran, 32, was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. </p><p>Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify possible links to larger trafficking networks. The seizure comes amid continued efforts by customs authorities to crack down on the smuggling of narcotic substances through international airports.</p>