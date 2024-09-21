Cut into 28 pieces, stuffed in fridge: Dismembered body of woman found in Bengaluru

In a ghastly incident, the dismembered and decomposed body of a 29-year-old woman was found inside the refrigerator of her house in Central Bengaluru on Saturday. Police officers said that they had managed to recover around 28 body parts till the evening.
The police identified the deceased as Mahalaskhmi, a native of Nelamangala that lies on the outskirts of the city. Her family was originally from Nepal, but she was born and brought up in the city and was fluent in Kannada, an officer said.
The murder came to light when Mahalaskhmi’s neighbours were alarmed by a foul smell emanating from her rented house near Vyalikaval.
Mahalakshmi has been staying alone at the one-bedroom house on the first floor of the G+3 building for five months. She worked at a garment shop in the city, as per the police. The family of the deceased was informed.
When Mahalaskhmi’s mother and sister arrived, they opened the fridge and found the body parts stacked inside the compartments. Neighbours gathered at the spot as they heard wailing from the house.
The jurisdictional Vyalikaval police arrived at the spot after they were altered around 2.30 pm and began the probe. Scene of crime (SOCO) officers, dog squad and other personnel were deployed and body parts were sent for forensic examination, a police officer said, adding that a case has been registered.
Police had cordoned off the crime scene as panic spread in the neighbourhood and people gathered in large numbers just outside the house.
Murder likely over a week ago
N Satheesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), said that prima facie it appeared the murder must’ve occurred four or five days ago.
A senior police officer told DH that the body was highly decomposed and was infested with maggots. “We will get a clear idea once the forensic examination is complete,” the officer said.
A source close to the probe told DH that investigators had identified a suspect. However, police officers refused to divulge his identity or confirm the suspicion as the probe had just launched.
“We are probing from all the angles,” a senior officer said refusing to comment further.
Investigators that DH spoke with revealed that Mahalaskhmi and her husband Hemant Das were separated. They have a four-year-old daughter.
“Due to some dispute with her husband, the victim decided to move out of the house and lived alone,” a senior officer said. "They had married five years ago."
While Das, who worked in a mobile accessories store, continued to live in his house in Nelamangala along with the child, Mahalaskhmi moved to the house in Vinayaka Nagar.
Published 21 September 2024, 15:47 IST