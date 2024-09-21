Cut into 28 pieces, stuffed in fridge: Dismembered body of woman found in Bengaluru

In a ghastly incident, the dismembered and decomposed body of a 29-year-old woman was found inside the refrigerator of her house in Central Bengaluru on Saturday. Police officers said that they had managed to recover around 28 body parts till the evening.

The police identified the deceased as Mahalaskhmi, a native of Nelamangala that lies on the outskirts of the city. Her family was originally from Nepal, but she was born and brought up in the city and was fluent in Kannada, an officer said.