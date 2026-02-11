<p class="bodytext">Google India’s Instagram page has gotten in on the AI miniature trend with a reel showcasing popular Bengaluru spots. It was posted on Friday and instantly went viral. The animated video, generated using Gemini, has since received around 3.56 lakh views and over 10,700 likes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It captures everyday scenes from the city, including children skating and people resting in Cubbon Park. Iconic haunts like Blossoms Book House on Church Street, and the flower market at Gandhi Bazaar are also featured. A hot chips stall on Malleswaram Road, a food takeaway counter in Indiranagar, a server handing out dosas at Vidyarthi Bhavan, and a cafe in Koramangala are some of the other scenes depicted.</p>.Long hours, high pressure are burning out Bengalureans.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Check the video on @GoogleIndia on Instagram.</span></p>