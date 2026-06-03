Cyber fraud: Bengaluru nurse loses Rs 3.67 lakh in scam promising German language certificate without exam

<p>Bengaluru: The lure of obtaining a German language certificate without even appearing for an exam cost a 34-year-old private hospital employee Rs 3.67 lakh after cyberfraudsters duped him through a fake online certification offer. </p><p>The victim, who hails from West Bengal, has been working as a male nurse at a well-known private hospital. </p>.Karnataka woman loses Rs 2.92 lakh to cyber fraudsters.<p>He has completed the B1-level German language course. He came across an advertisement on Facebook that claimed to provide a German language certificate without taking the mandatory exam. Tempted by the offer, he contacted the advertisers, who later reached out to him through WhatsApp. </p><p>The fraudsters then convinced him that a processing fee of 700 Euros was required to secure the certificate and gradually persuaded him to transfer money in multiple transactions. But instead of issuing the certificate, the accused allegedly demanded additional payments, raising suspicion. Realising he had become a victim of a scam, he approached JB Nagar police and filed a case. </p><p>"I had completed my B1-level German language course and was looking for opportunities to move to Germany. A group of four, including a woman, contacted me through WhatsApp using Indian and German SIM cards and repeatedly assured me that the process was genuine. </p><p>"They even added me to Instagram groups where several people appeared to share positive feedback about receiving certificates. After speaking to some of them, I believed the offer was real. Since I needed a B2 certificate for better career prospects in Germany, I trusted them. They initially asked for a large amount, but later agreed to take smaller payments. Over time, they convinced me to transfer money on various pretexts and I lost Rs 3.67 lakh," the victim told DH.</p>