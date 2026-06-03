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Cyber fraud: Bengaluru nurse loses Rs 3.67 lakh in scam promising German language certificate without exam

Cyberfraudsters duped the victim through a fake online certification offer.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:47 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGermanyscamFraudbengaluru crimecrime news

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