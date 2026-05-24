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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 86-yr-old loses Rs 7.69L to cyber fraudsters due to malicious WhatsApp link

The victim said he tried to report the fraud by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930, but remained in the queue for nearly 45 minutes.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:11 IST
India NewsBengaluruWhatsAppCyber fraud

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