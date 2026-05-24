Bengaluru: 86-yr-old loses Rs 7.69L to cyber fraudsters due to malicious WhatsApp link

<p>Bengaluru: An 86-year-old retired wealth manager lost Rs 7.69 lakh to cyber fraudsters after clicking on a malicious <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> link sent under the guise of a credit card statement.</p>.<p>The victim, a resident of Richmond Town, alleged in his complaint that he had contacted the customer care of a private bank on May 21, seeking a copy of his credit card statement.</p>.<p>A few minutes later, he received a callback from an unidentified person who claimed to be a bank representative and informed him that the statement link had been sent to his WhatsApp. The caller then asked him to open it.</p>.Udupi man loses Rs 26.55 lakh in online investment fraud.<p>Soon after he clicked on the link, Rs 7.69 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his savings bank account.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, the victim said he tried to report the fraud by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930, but remained in the queue for nearly 45 minutes.</p>.<p>Unable to complete the process on his own, he eventually sought help from his daughter to register the complaint online. He then approached Ashok Nagar police and filed a case.</p>.<p>In his complaint, the victim also expressed frustration over the cybercrime helpline system, alleging that it was “not public-friendly” and required several documents to be uploaded before a complaint could be registered.</p>