Cybercrimes go up by 1,000% in Bengaluru Rural district

Senior police officers have attributed the alarming rise to the deepening penetration of the internet in semi-urban areas and the increasing use of digital technologies and smartphones. “In today’s digital age, almost everyone is connected through social media,” C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural), told DH. “This exposes individuals to online threats, including identity theft and financial fraud. Limited social media presence and less reliability on digital payments significantly decrease the chances of falling prey.”