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Cybercriminals now weaponise psychology with AI, says DGP Pronab Mohanty

The DGP highlighted the shifting landscape of digital threats, particularly the rise of deepfakes and automated scams.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 22:41 IST
Bengaluru newscybercrime

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