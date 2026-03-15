<p>Bengaluru: Addressing a gathering of cybercrime first responders on Saturday, Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (Cyber Command Centre), warned that cybercriminals are increasingly weaponising psychology alongside advanced technology like Generative AI to target the middle class and affluent professionals.</p>.<p>Speaking at the ‘CCIO Impact Advocacy Meet-Up 2026’ held at the Bangalore International Centre, Mohanty noted that even experts in their respective fields are falling prey to “digital arrests” and sophisticated financial frauds. “Cybercrime is no longer just a technical breach; it is an assault on human psychology,” he said.</p>.<p>The DGP highlighted the shifting landscape of digital threats, particularly the rise of deepfakes and automated scams. He shared an anecdote about a New York Times “Identify the AI” challenge, noting that as AI software improves, even seasoned professionals find it increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and synthetic images.</p>.Woman killed by lover over marriage row in Bengaluru.<p>“Today, you may detect a deepfake, but two months later the AI will have bypassed your detection. It is a constant game of cat and mouse,” Mohanty added, stressing that the state is focusing on a preventive-centric approach to dismantle the broader criminal ecosystem rather than just individual attackers.</p>.<p>The event, organised by the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and CopConnect with support from Zscaler, recognised the efforts of Cyber Crime Intervention Officers (CCIOs). These volunteers act as a bridge between victims and law enforcement agencies.</p>.<p>“Cybersecurity is an umbrella that must cover the entire government and civil society. It is not strictly an enforcement issue,” Mohanty remarked, acknowledging the role of the 23,000 self-defenders trained by ISAC across the country.</p>.<p>Mohanty urged citizens to be cautious of unsolicited links and to maintain a healthy scepticism about online interactions. He pointed out that 99% of frauds can be avoided through preliminary safety measures and early reporting via the 1930 helpline.</p>.<p>The meet-up concluded with a roadmap to strengthen India’s cyber resilience through the expansion of the CCIO network, emphasising the role of academic institutions and civil society in building a safer digital ecosystem.</p>