Cybercrooks use ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s name to con bizman

The victim Ramesh S R (name changed), a resident of Hoskote, lost nearly Rs 5 lakh before he realised that he was taken for a ride. According to Ramesh, on February 2 at around 1 pm, he received an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call from “FedEx courier customer care”. When he proceeded with the call, a person claiming to be a representative of the American multinational firm, allegedly told him that a package in his name containing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets — a prohibited narcotic — was intercepted in Mumbai.