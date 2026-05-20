<p>The new Karnataka Motor Vehicle rules mandating dedicated bicycle lanes have had a lukewarm reaction from cyclists and mobility activists. In light of the current energy crisis, the ruling, which emphasises non-motorised transport (NMT), comes at a crucial time, they state. However, they express reservations about its effective implementation, given the unsuccessful outcome of similar past initiatives.</p>.<p>In 2021, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) drafted the Active Mobility Bill (AMB), which mandated prioritisation of safe footpaths and cycling tracks by urban local bodies. It has not been implemented yet. “These new rules are a step in the right direction, but they do not cover the rights of NMT users, which are included in the AMB,” says Sathyanarayanan Sankaran, sustainable mobility advocate and Bengaluru’s ‘bicycle mayor’. </p>.<p>The Tendersure roads in the central business district, a 2 km stretch in Yelahanka and a 1 km stretch in HAL Airport Road, are some of the tracks in the city. A 17 km track, called the ‘pop-up cycling track’ on the Outer Ring Road, which was removed for metro construction, is currently being relaid.</p>.<p>The Comprehensive Mobility Plan released by DULT in 2020 proposed a 600 km network of lanes by 2032. “This is what we need: a continuous network of tracks, and not patches of 2 km and <br>3 km tracks that are not connected,” Sankaran notes, adding that safe parking facilities at metro stations are important to make the plan effective. “It also solves the problem of last-mile connectivity for bicycle users and will encourage more commuters to switch to bicycles,” he explains. </p>.Karnataka: Walkers, cyclists at centre of road planning in new Motor Vehicle rules.<p>Urban planner Sobia Rafiq believes integrating the plan with the Namma Metro network can be a game-changer. “If they start by developing these lanes within a 3-5 km radius of all metro stations, it could prove to be an effective step towards sustainable mobility,” she points out. A combination of dedicated lanes, shared lanes, and traffic calming measures will be the most effective formula to ensure a continuous network instead of focusing purely on dedicated lanes. </p>.<p>However, negotiating implementation on the ground can prove to be challenging. A previous project that her company, Sensing Local, worked on was met with objections from local authorities. It was a collaboration with DULT and Doddanekundi Rising. “It was a pilot for developing cycle tracks in a 12 sq m neighbourhood. Negotiating space for cycle lanes even in sub-arterial roads was challenging,” she recalls.</p>.<p><strong>Sensitisation important</strong></p>.<p>When Malleswaram-based IT professional Krishna Panyam has errands to run in his neighbourhood, he opts for his bicycle. “I cycle almost every day, when I have to shop or visit family in the neighbourhood. Sometimes, I also cycle to M G Road for meetings. But it has become increasingly unsafe, especially with noiseless EVs. You can’t hear them approaching,” he says. The authorities should first work on sensitising other road users, especially BMTC drivers, to cyclists’ and pedestrians’ safety before developing bicycle lanes. </p>.<p>A system-led approach to developing a bicycle network is imperative, according to Murali Ramanath, CEO, Namma Cycle Foundation. “The policy is good. But first, we need an active mobility commissioner who will oversee its implementation, and second, a tribunal to address grievances and penalties. Only when these two are in place should the government focus on infrastructure,” he states. </p>.<p>Sankaran recalls the energy crisis of 1974. That was when countries like the Netherlands and Sweden pivoted to non-motorised transport and developed their cities accordingly. “Is this our 1974 moment?” he asks.</p>