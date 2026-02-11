<p>Bengaluru: In a major security lapse, a handbag with gold jewellery weighing about 300 grams and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was stolen from the Vidhana Soudha office of Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development.</p>.<p>The incident has raised serious questions over security protocol inside the high-security government complex.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said Naveen, who had visited the minister’s office for official work, carried the handbag containing cash and gold ornaments with him. He reportedly forgot the bag inside the office and left the premises.</p>.Bengaluru: 18 candidates appearing for Army Group 'C' recruitment exam arrested for copying.<p>The next day, Naveen returned to check for the handbag but found it missing. He lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police station.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the premises and saw Antony, a Group 'D' employee attached to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), allegedly taking the handbag. He was taken into custody.</p>.<p>The incident raised questions about how such a large quantity of gold and cash was allowed inside the Vidhana Soudha, bypassing security checks.</p>