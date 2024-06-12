D K Shivakumar defends imposing waste fee on 46 lakh Bengaluru households

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the BBMP’s plan to charge user fees to collect, transport and dispose of solid waste from houses and commercial buildings.
He conceded that the new tariff proposed by the civic body is too high, hinting that he would slash the final fee. The proposal awaits the state government’s approval. “We have to fix accountability,” he said, responding to a question on the fee.
“As per the solid waste management rules, the fee is on the higher side,” he said. “I am going to Tamil Nadu and Indore to study the way they handle solid waste. I already visited Hyderabad. In Bengaluru, we have identified four places to incinerate and compost waste. Tenders will be called shortly.”
On Monday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body was awaiting government approval to implement the user fee to be charged with property tax. "The proposal was sent to the government before the election code of conduct was announced,” he said.
The BBMP has fixed a minimum of Rs 30 to a maximum of Rs 500 monthly fee for residential buildings depending on their sizes. Commercial waste generators will be charged monthly between Rs 75 and Rs 1,200.
BBMP estimates reveal that the city has 46 lakh households, a majority of which must pay between Rs 60 and Rs 100 a month for solid waste management.
The civic body has fixed the fee structure on the basis of monthly electricity consumption. The new fee may fetch about Rs 72 crore a month.
The opposition BJP has opposed the move.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said: “Citizens are already fed up with the tax burden. The BJP strongly opposes taxing garbage. Going forward, the Congress government is planning to hike rates of milk and alcohol and increase bus fares. More taxes will be levied,” he said.
One-time settlement, hoardings and more
Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government would not extend the one-time settlement scheme that was introduced to help property tax defaulters.
Shivakumar pointed out that the scheme — which waived off compounding interest and halved the penalty for pending tax — will end by July 31. He also said it did not have many takers so far.
As for illegal advertisement boards, he said the assistant revenue officer has been asked to remove all forms of hoardings, including illegal flexes. Vowing to act against these officers, he also assured to penalise violators.
Published 11 June 2024, 22:02 IST