D K Shivakumar proposes signal-free corridors at 17 locations in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Bengaluru: To ease traffic congestion in the city, close to 100 km of signal-free corridors have been planned at 17 locations in the city and this could cost close to Rs 12,000 crore, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Saturday.
"We have identified close to 17 locations and these will be modelled on the Rajajinagar-K R Circle signal-free corridor," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar was speaking after discussing the various infrastructure projects planned for Bengaluru with the city MLAs from all parties.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified these locations based on the traffic density and the projected growth for the next few years, sources told DH.
"The traffic situation was analysed to understand the need for interventions. The analysts also projected the expected lane requirement till 2044 and suggested signal-free corridors at crucial junctions which have been proposed," a senior BBMP official said.
According to the traffic analysis study, most of the corridors selected saw heavy traffic flow and the speed in these stretches had come down to as low as 15 kmph to 20 kmph, resulting in a huge loss of fuel and productivity.
"Currently, many of these stretches are either four or six lanes and according to the present traffic density, there is a need for at least eight lanes and the requirement may increase to 12 lanes by 2044. However, there is no scope for widening, forcing a need for either an elevated corridor or underpass," the traffic analysis report revealed.
Highlights - A few key signal-free corridors * KR Puram-Halasuru Lake--Jayamahal Rd-IISc-Yeshwantpur-Goraguntepalya: 23 km * Hosur Road from Anepalya-Adugodi-Forum Mall-St John's junction-Madiwala-Silk Board: 5.5 km * Elevated corridor from Marenahalli connecting Kanakapura Road-Thalaghattapura Nice road: 10 km * Elevated road from Minerva, Bharat Talkies, Shivaji Talkies, Town Hall, Hudson Circle, Cubbon Park: 2.7 km
More double-decker flyovers
Shivakumar also announced that all Metro lines in future will follow the double-decker flyover model that was inaugurated at the Silk Board junction last week.
"We have realised that we cannot go ahead and continue acquiring land like in the past. Hence we have decided on double-decker flyovers" he said.
Tunnel plan before Cabinet
Shivakumar announced that MLAs from across parties had given their nod to the 18.5 km Esteem Mall-Silk Board junction tunnel which will be presented before the Cabinet soon.
"We have also planned the east-west KR Puram-Mysuru Road corridor. We will take this up later. Once the Cabinet approves the north-south corridor we will call for tenders" he said.