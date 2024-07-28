D K Shivakumar proposes signal-free corridors at 17 locations in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Bengaluru: To ease traffic congestion in the city, close to 100 km of signal-free corridors have been planned at 17 locations in the city and this could cost close to Rs 12,000 crore, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Saturday.

"We have identified close to 17 locations and these will be modelled on the Rajajinagar-K R Circle signal-free corridor," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar was speaking after discussing the various infrastructure projects planned for Bengaluru with the city MLAs from all parties.