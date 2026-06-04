D K Shivakumar supporters make a beeline to Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of new CM

<p>Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress leader D K Shivakumar had gathered outside the Vidhana Soudha ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as chief minister, which took place on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>While some made it to Bengaluru on their own accord, a majority were brought in using sponsored metro tickets and contract carriages arranged by Congress workers.</p>.<p>By noon, people from across the state, including Sira, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Shivamogga, Kunigal, Haveri and Belagavi, had started arriving in the city.</p>.<p>A majority of the crowd used public transport to get to Dr Ambedkar Veedhi. The metro stations, with heightened security, remained calm for a majority of the afternoon period.</p>.<p>However, things rapidly changed around 3.30 pm. Herds of supporters began arriving at the Vidhana Soudha metro station — a majority with tickets sponsored by Congress workers. Two printed tickets worth Rs 50 were provided to all. Party members had also organised buses from Laggere.</p>.Karnataka: Siddaramaiah loyalists dominate new Cabinet.<p>While Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had deployed additional staff at the particular station, increased security and halted escalator operations to avoid any accidents, the queues grew longer during the oath-ceremony — with people unable to either enter or exit the station.</p>.<p>Lata, a 62-year-old from Sira, set off from her hometown in the wee hours of Wednesday with her sister Radha to make sure she would make it to Vidhana Soudha in time. </p>.<p>"Be it Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, I support both of them and am grateful to both. It is because of their help that I was able to take a bus and make it here today. Congress is the voice of the poor people, and for that I'm grateful. We just want to catch a glimpse of him," she told DH. </p>.<p>Farmers, who had arrived from different parts of the state, shared the same sentiment.</p>.<p>Ranganath, a farmer from Kanakapura, made his way to the Vidhana Soudha with a broken leg. </p>.<p>"Shivakumar has done a lot for us. He has selflessly helped the people in his constituency. All of us have prayed for him, visited multiple temples to make sure he would one day become the CM of Karnataka. Coming here to show my support is the least I could do," he said.</p>.<p>Supporters from Kanakapura and Ramanagara shared similar stories — of the CM helping with land issues and other grievances.</p>.<p>The crowd also dressed up for the occasion. Some tried to replicate Shivakumar's style with white kurtas and luxury branded scarves, and others donned T-shirts with the chief minister's face and slogans printed on them.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Ridership up</strong></span></p>.<p>On Wednesday, the BMRCL issued around 14,000 single-journey paper tickets that had been purchased in bulk in advance.</p>.<p>While boarding details for the day will be available only on Thursday, a senior BMRCL official said ridership would likely exceed the average daily footfall of 9.1-9.4 lakh considerably.</p>