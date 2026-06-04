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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

D K Shivakumar supporters make a beeline to Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of new CM

While some made it to Bengaluru on their own accord, a majority were brought in using sponsored metro tickets and contract carriages arranged by Congress workers.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 21:55 IST
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Fans and supporters during the Congress leader DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Wednesday June 3 2026. DH Photo B K Janardhan
Fans and supporters during the Congress leader DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Wednesday June 3 2026. DH Photo B K Janardhan
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Published 03 June 2026, 21:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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