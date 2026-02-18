<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Milk Union (Bamul) president D K Suresh said on Tuesday that the board meeting would decide on action to be taken against those spreading ‘misinformation’ about the quality of Nandini products.</p>.<p>In the last few days, social media posts have claimed that consuming certain Nandini products could lead to cancer, causing confusion and panic among citizens. </p>.Devine’s all-round brilliance trumps Nandini’s hat-trick as Gujarat Giants edge Delhi Capitals by 4 runs.<p>“Nandini products are known for their quality. There is absolutely no adulteration. Miscreants are spreading false information and we will decide at the board meeting on what action has to be taken,” said Suresh, the younger brother of DCM D K Shivakumar. </p>.<p>Responding to a question, Suresh said certain private companies might be behind the ‘misinformation’ campaign because Nandini was giving them tough competition. “Private companies may or may not be behind it but we have to understand that such allegations are common when there is tough competition for private companies. However, Nandini has never compromised on its quality nor on what is paid to farmers,” he said.</p>