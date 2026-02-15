<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru youth pursuing master’s degree in the US has gone missing since Thursday, prompting his father to approach the Karnataka government for immediate intervention. </p>.<p>Saketh Sreenivasaiah, hailing from D Group Layout in Srigandada Kavalu, Bengaluru, was pursuing MSc at the University of California, Berkeley.</p>.<p>He was reported to be missing on the morning of February 12.</p>.<p>According to family members, Saketh’s housemate noticed his absence and searched all known locations before filing a missing person complaint with the local police in Berkeley.</p>.<p>“He left for the US in September 2025. He has been in touch with us every day and did not complain of any threats or fear. He has not been reachable since February 12 and his roommate has filed a complaint with the local police there. We haven’t heard much after this,” Saketh’s father Sreenivasaiah told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>The police are said to have found Saketh’s jacket, passport and gadgets near Anza Lake in Berkeley.</p>.<p>With anxiety mounting, Sreenivasaiah has submitted a formal letter to the state government seeking assistance in tracing his son. </p>.<p>In his appeal, Sreenivasaiah requested the authorities to coordinate with the Embassy of India in the US. “We earnestly request the Embassy of India to extend its valuable support and assistance by coordinating with the concerned authorities to help locate our son,” the letter said.</p>.<p>Acting on the representation, Shalini Rajneesh, Karnataka Chief Secretary, has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, urging its immediate intervention. </p>.<p>She requested the MEA to direct the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to extend necessary assistance, including close coordination with local law enforcement agencies in California and regular updates to the family.</p>.<p>Officials said the state government is closely monitoring the matter and is in touch with Central authorities.</p>.<p>Saketh’s parents are both working professionals and he had called his mother a few minutes before he went missing. Since she was busy, she did not see the call. When she later called him, the phone remained switched off.</p>