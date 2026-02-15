Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Dad approaches govt as student from Bengaluru goes missing in US

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, hailing from D Group Layout in Srigandada Kavalu, Bengaluru, was pursuing MSc at the University of California, Berkeley.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 23:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 23:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us