Daily wager from Bihar killed over affair with married woman; 2 arrested

Mahalakshmi Layout police arrested a couple for allegedly murdering a man from Bihar, whose body was found in Someshwara Nagar on Monday.
Police probe found that the deceased, Sajjan Singh's alleged affair with Neha Kumari, the wife of the suspect, Rajesh Kumar, also from Bihar, led to the murder.
An investigating official said that Singh (33) had moved to the city a few years ago and worked for daily wages at the RMC Yard in Mahalakshmi Layout.
Since the couple and Kumar were from the same state, they got acquainted, the police official said. Neha and Singh apparently spent a lot of private time together, unbeknownst to Kumar.
“Recently, there was some misunderstanding between Neha and Singh. She asked him to stop speaking to her,” the official said. “Despite this, Singh continued to pester Neha.”
The couple confronted Singh on Monday. “Kumar attacked Singh with lethal weapons. The couple fled after disposing of the body," the official said.