Dance instructor found murdered with throat slit in Bengaluru, husband arrested

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old dance instructor was found murdered with her throat slit at her home in Kengeri on Wednesday morning.
Police have arrested the victim’s husband in connection with the crime.
Around 6 am on Wednesday, Aishwarya, a friend of the victim, woke up to find Navyashree lying in a pool of blood. In shock, she screamed to alert the neighbours.
Aishwarya called the police helpline to report the incident. Based on her statements, police arrested Navyashree’s 31-year-old husband, Kiran A.
Police said Kiran and Navyashree had marital issues, especially since Kiran was suspicious about Navyashree. As a result, Navyashree did not feel safe at home and had confided fears of her safety to her friends just a day before the murder.
On Tuesday, Navyashree met with her friends Aishwarya and Anil to discuss her problems. She mentioned feeling unsafe at home. After their evening together, Aishwarya accompanied Navyashree to her house and stayed overnight.
On waking up on Wednesday morning, Aishwarya found her clothes wet and noticed Navyashree’s lifeless body.
Her statements on the couple’s marital discord turned out to be crucial information in the case. Police have since arrested Kiran and are continuing their investigation.
Police said Navyashree and Aishwarya consumed beer the previous night and sank into deep sleep. At 5.30 am, Kiran used a spare key to enter the house, slit Navyashree’s throat and fled.
Navyashree, married to Kiran for three years, was a dance instructor. Kiran, a taxi driver, became suspicious of her behaviour, which investigators believe may have triggered the murder.
Published 28 August 2024, 21:42 IST