Dance production on food shortage and overcrowding

The Vishwakiran Nambi Dance Company (VNDC) will present their modern Indian dance theatre production, ‘Exordium’ at Bangalore International Centre (BIC). The performance will consist of two pieces, ‘Yele oota’ (grand meal in Kannada) and ‘Jaaga illa’ (no space).

The former deals with Bengaluru’s food crisis during Covid, while the latter is a take on the lack of space in cities like Bengaluru.

Vishwakiran Nambi, choreographer and director at VNDC, says, “For this production, I’ve developed a movement language with a lot of South Indian folk influence. Even the music heavily features folk equipment and instruments. Of course, it is also balanced with contemporary and modern music.”