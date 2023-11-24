Danger! Loose cables ahead

Streets all over Bengaluru are strewn with hazardous cables, a reality check by Metrolife has found.
Broadband cables are all around — in puddles of water, amid garbage, hanging on trees, criss-crossing mid air, and wrapped randomly on electric poles. Exposed wires can be spotted on electric poles, and it is often unclear whether they are power cables or broadband cables.
A mother and her infant were electrocuted on a footpath in Whitefield, on Sunday. Soundarya and her nine-month-old daughter Suviksha had stepped on a live wire left abandoned near the Hope Farm Junction, close to a Bescom office.
Her husband, walking a few steps behind, suffered electrical shocks when he tried to rescue them. Bescom officials are blaming a rat for causing a short circuit, and setting off a series of events that ended in the tragedy.
H S Gopala Rao, former employee of the Karnataka Electricity Board, believes it is possible a rodent triggered the short circuit. “It is quite common. But the officials concerned should have detected it on their regular checks,” he says. Maintenance during the monsoon is critical. Not only humans, but animals can fall prey to electrocution, he adds (see box).
Rao and Pradipkumar Dixit, who is head of the electrical and electronics engineering department at a college, says there is no way a pedestrian can make out whether an electrical wire is live or dead. Broadband cables aren’t dangerous to the touch, but live electricity cables can cause death. In January this year, an 11-year-old boy playing in a park near R T Nagar died when he stepped on a high tension wire.
Broadband cables may not cause death on contact, but they still pose risks of tripping. Pedestrians also run the risk of being poked by skinned ends.
“Our footpaths are a compromised space,” says Ankit Bhargava, co-founder of Sensing Local, a not-for-profit working to make cities citizen-friendly. The organisation found low-hanging cables and transformer boxes among the key obstructions on our footpaths in a walkability audit conducted between March and August 2023. “We have recorded 400 instances of low-hanging wires over 350 km across 19 wards,” says Bhargava.
The organisation has mapped its findings on a dashboard (on walkablecities.in), and will take them to the BBMP, Bescom and other civic bodies from next week. “We have added photo evidence on the map,” he adds.
Over six years ago, the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Regulation of cable laying) Rules was drafted to address this menace. But a Bescom official said there is no such rule yet. “Broadband companies can apply for permission to hang these cables but only after they meet the electrical standards,” he says. BBMP official overseeing the optical fibre cable work was unavailable for comment.
Underground cables
Underground cables flow over the footpath and cables dangle from above near St Joseph's PU College, Residency Roadm, Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Credit: DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
The tragedy on November 19 has reignited the demand for underground cable installation. Bescom began the ambitious Rs 5,300 crore project in 2019 in a bid to reduce power disruptions caused by tree falls, wind and rains.
According to Bescom data, as of November 7, underground cabling of high-tension lines has been completed in 38 of the 62 divisions in Bengaluru Urban. As for the low tension lines, 5,957 km of the 6,950 km network has been converted to aerial bundles.
Counting down the challenges of an infrastructure overhaul such as this, two Bescom officials told Metrolife that it is time-intensive, and citizens are not co-operating. “People don’t want us to dig their properties. We face so many disputes,” a senior official said.
Electricity connection wires are properly fixing and it is dangers at Pailwan T Annayappa Main road, Thigalarpet, SP Road cross in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 22nd November 2023.
Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh
Courts have rapped pvt, govt agencies
Advocate Indra Dhanush says high courts have censured private agencies and government bodies time and again for the lack of upkeep of public wiring in cities.
“The rule of strict liability laid down by Blackburn in the Rylads vs Fletcher case (in England) and stringent observations made by the Supreme Court in the M C Mehta vs Union of India case are referred to even today,” he shares.
Even the Karnataka High Court had directed the BBMP to remove low-hanging wires hung illegally over trees, poles and houses and make sure the nuisance was monitored frequently. A survey of the streets shows total indifference to such orders.
Think of animals
Cats, monkeys and birds routinely die of electric shocks. Charlies CARE rescues 10-15 electrocuted animals on an average every month.
“Cats are the worst affected. They are exposed to wires in the open and skinned wires running through the drains. Even transformer boxes have many wires. They lose their limbs, get third-degree burns and go blind in these incidents,” says Keerthan R P, manager.
Animal activist Manjari Chaitanya Colaco works with Bescom and BBMP officials, getting them to inspect electric poles and transformer boxes and clear stray cables from trees ahead of the monsoon. “This is to ensure there are no loose wires anywhere in the vicinity. Thankfully, we haven’t had any untoward incidents,” says the J P Nagar resident.