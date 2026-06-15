Darjeeling man arrested for killing live-in partner from Sikkim over suspected affair in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man from Darjeeling allegedly slit his live-in partner's throat following a heated argument over suspected infidelity at their home in Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused, Purba Lepcha, killed his girlfriend Ati Hangma Subba, also 22, from Sikkim, with a kitchen knife.</p>.<p>Police said Lepcha suspected Ati was in a relationship with one of his friends.</p>.Bengaluru: Man dies by suicide after video call with 'girlfriend'.<p>The argument escalated and Lepcha grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked her.</p>.<p>Police arrived after receiving an alert and arrested Lepcha.</p>.<p>Bellandur police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.<p>The couple had moved to Bengaluru about a month ago. Lepcha worked as a waiter at a restaurant and Ati was a receptionist at a salon.</p>