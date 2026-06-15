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Darjeeling man arrested for killing live-in partner from Sikkim over suspected affair in Bengaluru

The accused, Purba Lepcha, killed his girlfriend Ati Hangma Subba, also 22, from Sikkim, with a kitchen knife.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 21:00 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 21:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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