Daughter, grandson arrested for killing elderly mother in Bengaluru's Kengeri

<p>Bengaluru: A woman aged 70 was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter and grandson after a drunken quarrel at their home in Kengeri.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Jayamma, a native of Hassan, who had been staying with her daughter and grandson for two months. Bhagyalakshmi and her son Kushal have been arrested on charges of murder, police said.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the family had a history of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alcohol">alcohol </a>addiction.</p>.<p>On June 21, an argument broke out between Jayamma and Bhagyalakshmi over drinking at home and it escalated into a violent assault.</p>.Karnataka: Main accused in Dharwad firing case held in Tamil Nadu.<p>During the attack, Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal struck Jayamma with a wooden log, inflicting fatal head injuries. They hid the body inside the house.</p>.<p>However, a few hours later, Kushal called a friend for help and claimed his grandmother had died of natural causes. When the friend arrived and saw the body, he grew suspicious and alerted the police.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police learnt that Bhagyalakshmi's husband had left her due to alcohol addiction. Neighbours had complained about frequent quarrels in the family that disturbed the locality.</p>.<p>The accused have been remanded to judicial custody after confessing to the crime, police said.</p>