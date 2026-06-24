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Daughter, grandson arrested for killing elderly mother in Bengaluru's Kengeri

A senior police officer said the family had a history of alcohol addiction.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:50 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeKengeri

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