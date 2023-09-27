Day after bandh, Bengaluru roads choked with unusual traffic

Traffic came to a standstill across Bengaluru on Wednesday as vehicles were back on roads.

Traffic police suspected that since Wednesday was the first day back to office for most employees after Tuesday's bandh, the vehicular flow was slower than usual, both in the morning and evening.

Traffic crawled around busy parts of the CBD and around areas such as Adugodi, Koramangala, Old Madras Road, a section of Tumakuru Road near Yeswanthpur, Guttahalli Main Road, Ballari Road, Cubbon Road, and Bellandur Lake Road.

The situation was especially concerning along the Outer Ring Road from Marathahalli to Sarjapur Road and the roads around it as traffic came to a standstill in the evening due to an unusually high number of vehicles. Many people took to social media to highlight that commuting through the area in the morning took them 2-3 hours.