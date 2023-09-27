Day after bandh, Bengaluru roads choked with unusual traffic

Traffic came to a standstill across Bengaluru on Wednesday as vehicles were back on roads.
Traffic police suspected that since Wednesday was the first day back to office for most employees after Tuesday's bandh, the vehicular flow was slower than usual, both in the morning and evening.
Traffic crawled around busy parts of the CBD and around areas such as Adugodi, Koramangala, Old Madras Road, a section of Tumakuru Road near Yeswanthpur, Guttahalli Main Road, Ballari Road, Cubbon Road, and Bellandur Lake Road.
The situation was especially concerning along the Outer Ring Road from Marathahalli to Sarjapur Road and the roads around it as traffic came to a standstill in the evening due to an unusually high number of vehicles. Many people took to social media to highlight that commuting through the area in the morning took them 2-3 hours.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) Kuldeep Kumar R Jain wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "There is a huge traffic pile-up on ORR from Marathahalli to Sarjapur. Please instruct ITBT companies located on ORR not to rush out as there is a massive jam due to the invariably high number of vehicles." (sic)
Traffic police also opined that the unusually high volume of traffic was due to people trying to get out of the city ahead of the long weekend.
Bandh eases traffic congestion
Tuesday’s bandh had a visible impact on traffic movement and congestion in the city, as traffic congestion fell to less than 1 per cent of the typical congestion levels in the city.
According to data shared by the traffic police, the congestion length on the roads in the city on a typical Tuesday can go up to 238 km with over 1,200 congestion alerts across the city. That number fell to 2.3 km on September 26 due to the bandh.