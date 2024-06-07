Day-long festival to highlight solutions to city’s water crisis

Water shortage in Bengaluru will be the focus of a day-long environment festival on Saturday. Titled Bhoomi Habba, the annual event will host exhibitions, workshops, film screenings, food stalls, and cultural performances to create awareness about sustainable practices.
The festival will facilitate conversations on innovative approaches to water conservation and management. Through workshops, panel discussions, and interactive exhibits, participants can engage with experts and community leaders to explore strategies such as rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and the adoption of water-efficient technologies.
The festival will feature decorations made from handmade coconut palm and mango leaves, which can be turned into compost later.
David Selvaraj, founder and executive trustee of Visthar, will host ‘Spacewalk’. He will share the vision and stories behind the architectural spaces and sustainability initiatives on the campus.
Some of the other highlights include a foraging and plant-identifying workshop by Mahika Morr, a panel discussion on water retention, degradation and conservation, and a performance by Indian Folk Band.
June 8, 10 am to 7 pm, at Visthar, Dodda Gubbi. For entry fee and schedule, look up visthar.org
Published 07 June 2024, 00:52 IST