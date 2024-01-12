DC asks officials to probe illegal sanction of forest land

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda has directed revenue officials to look into the scam involving the grant of 2 acres of forest land to a man 17 years after his death.
The move comes days after forest officials found that revenue authorities sanctioned 2 acres of Turahalli forest in Survey 12 of Uttarahalli Manavarte Kaval to H Vajrappa in 2018. However, forest officials who looked into the document trail found that Vajrappa had died in 2001.
Last month, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forest N Ravindra Kumar had written to the Deputy Commissioner highlighting the lapses. The sanction was made by D B Natesh, the then assistant commissioner of Bengaluru South subdivision.
In his letter, Dayananda told the current assistant commissioner to take up the issue on priority. “The DCF has sought cancellation of the sanction order by stating that revenue officials have created bogus documents. He has also sought details of the officials responsible for the said sanction order. The matter needs to be perused and in case of illegal sanction, the same needs to be cancelled and send the list of officials responsible for the irregularities directly to the DCF,” he said.
As per the rules, revenue officials cannot sanction wooded areas, let alone the land declared as reserved forest. Denotification of the forest area is allowed only at the level of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
A senior official said any official who violates the rule can be booked. “We are waiting for the revenue authorities to provide the necessary details following which action will be taken,” a forest officer told DH.