DCM Shivakumar promises 'A' khata to 7,000 'B' khata properties in 15 days

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has received a total of 7,000 applications with a request to convert their 'B' khata properties into 'A' khata. The Bangalore Development Minister has promised to hand over the 'A' khata to all eligible land owners in the next 15 days. </p>.<p>In October last year, the GBA had launched the scheme in a bid to streamline the management of land records in Bengaluru. Under the scheme, the 'B' khata property owners could apply for the 'A' khata by paying 5% of the guidance value. It, however, applies only to vacant plots and plots with single ownership (single-unit building). </p>.<p>On Monday, the deputy chief minister handed over 'A' khata certificate to half a dozen property owners who had applied for the scheme. "Our officials will inspect the 7,000 properties applied for the scheme before issuing the 'A' khata," he said, adding the inspection will be completed in the next 15 days. </p>.<p>Briefing the status of issuing e-khata to citizens, the Bangalore Development Minister said the GBA has digitized 25 lakh property records. "So far, 9.5 lakh properties have received e-khata certificate," he said, adding the GBA has also received 1.20 lakh applications seeking new e-khata for properties who were not under the tax net of the GBA. "We have approved 60,000 applications. About 45,000 requests have been rejected. I have directed the officials to audit the reasons for such large-scale rejections," he said. </p>.<p>He also said the GBA has started issuing premium floor area ratio (FAR) based on the policy enacted during the BJP's tenure. "We expect revenue of about Rs 1,000 crore," he said. </p>