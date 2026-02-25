<p>Bengaluru: The residents of Indiranagar have raised concerns about the vehicles being parked by dealerships and brand showrooms on footpaths. </p><p>Despite several complaints, the management at the Ola Electric store on CMH Road in Indiranagar continues to park its vehicles on the footpath in front of the store and also along the adjacent road, said Naresh D’Mello, president of The Defence Colony Residents’ Association (DECORA). </p>.Bengaluru: KR Market basement parking set to open in two weeks.<p>“This Ola outlet opened about two years ago and they’ve caused trouble ever since. We have reached out to the police at least 20 to 25 times to complain about the illegal parking. In addition to parking along the footpath, they also park along the road adjacent to CMH Road, 1st Cross Road, which sees a heavy spillover from the main road as it also acts as an access road. They park vehicles on either side of the road, and as a result, this leads to congestion,” he added. </p><p>Additionally, the store has installed a charging station outside it and also utilises the public parking space on the 1st Cross Road. “This parking is meant for the public. I am having trouble finding bike parking to visit the ATM nearby, some big brand showrooms have conveniently parked their bikes in the public parking area. They need to arrange for their own parking space. They cannot take over a public space,” said Abhishek, an Indiranagar resident. </p><p>While the Ola staff at the store blamed the parking chaos on customers, Indiranagar police informed <em>DH</em> that a complaint had been filed against the store on Monday. “We’ve given them multiple warnings and even levied fines. It became a recurring problem, so now an FIR has been filed,’ he said. </p><p>Residents also shared that a similar problem exists at multiple dealerships across the neighbourhood. Affine Automotive on 6th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, takes up the entire stretch of footpath outside its store. When questioned, the store manager said, “Since there are two huge trees on the footpath, it is not accessible. As people can’t walk there, we are using it to park our vehicles.” </p><p>While the River Store on 100 ft Road occasionally parks vehicles on the footpath, the Ather Showroom on the same street is among the few stores to pay heed to feedback from residents and stop encroaching footpaths, Defence Colony residents told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>“When they take over the footpaths, it forces us senior citizens to walk to the road, leading to several near miss accidents. It’s highly unsafe. This is not a temporary problem, the dealerships have been doing it for a long time now,” said Ashok Sarath, who has been residing in the neighbourhood for the last 29 years. </p>