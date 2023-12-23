'Dear Santa'
Hey Santa,
I know the hectic Christmas schedule will be keeping you busy, but I hope you take some time out to read my letter!
This year has been full of memories, which are categorised as good or bad by my actions. Nonetheless, I realised something very important, that materialistic things just give us temporary happiness, and are not what make us happy. In fact, the qualities forward are what matter the most.
Hence, I am not going to list anything materialistic that I want from you. However, I want you to give me something else. I want you to teach me how to be a selfless person, just like you! And, my other wish is a bit difficult for you to accept, but I hope you do. It is to travel along with you in your flying sleigh, dragged by the sparkling reindeer, to experience the thrill of the amazing odyssey! See you soon.
Sincerely,
V S Maran, 9
Bengaluru, Karnataka
-------------
Dear Santa,
This year I have really been a good boy, well almost!
I hope that you’re having a great Christmas and that you are in good health.
I would love to come and visit the North Pole with you and my family this Christmas!
I want to be an Astronaut, so maybe it would be easier to visit you then. Also, I know you don’t get time to eat, so I’ve kept some milk and cookies for you.
I am so curious to know what gifts are in store for me! But let me surprise you. I don’t want any.
This is my first letter to you. I’ve never felt the need to ask you anything because my family plays your role. They give me everything I ask for.
This time, I thought I should ask you for something for my family. I want them to always be happy, have good health, and be successful.
I am really looking forward to Christmas!
Thank you, and I wish you a Merry Christmas! Lots of love
Your friend,
Aniketh, 9
Bengaluru, Karnataka
----------------------------
Dear Santa,
Warm greetings from India. As the holiday season approaches, I find myself reflecting on the spirit of giving and goodwill. Though I have many material desires, I wish for a world where there is kindness and understanding prevails.
If I could ask for anything, it would be for you to sprinkle a bit of magic that fosters empathy and open-mindedness among people.
Your enchanting journey around the globe shows unity, and I hope the joy you bring spreads to every culture. Thank you for embodying the spirit of generosity and making the holiday season a magical time for young and old alike.
In this bustling digital age, may your sleigh pass over homes where laughter resounds and hearts are glowing with the warmth of togetherness.Wishing you and your devoted team a Christmas filled with joy, laughter and the fulfillment of countless wishes.
With festive cheer,
Anushri Prashanth, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka