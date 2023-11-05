Decades apart, school friends reunite in Bengaluru after 60 years

Bengaluru: A group of people who attended the same middle and high school in 1963 are now holding a reunion meet in the city after nearly 60 years on Wednesday.
Rani David (nee Thomas), who has been a Bharatanatyam dance instructor for nearly 45 years, with a dance institution in Maryland, USA, has initiated this reunion. Speaking to DH, she said that she has flown down from the US just for this reunion that will happen on Wednesday, November 8. “We were students in SDA School in Spencer Road and the same batch went to Lowry School (K R Pura). There were about 30 of us. I have been able to connect with a few of them and I’m hoping to connect with at least 15 others,” she said.
The reunion will see many of the septuagenarians reunite for the first time since graduating high school, many of whom have since settled in different parts of the world. “About 15 of them live in India but to be honest, I don’t know how many people we’ve lost over the years,” she said.
The reunion will take place at the premises of the SDA School, following which, Rani hopes for the group to go out to lunch at a restaurant in the city – the particulars of which are yet to be decided. The agenda, for now, is for all the members who have sent an RSVP for the reunion to come prepared with an interesting anecdote from their time in school together. Rani said. “Since this is the first time, we wanted to make it only for old classmates and their spouses, if they’re around. Families, with children and grandchildren, can all join in during subsequent reunions, if possible.”
To connect with Rani David, contact 6382291172.