Decades apart, school friends reunite in Bengaluru after 60 years

The reunion will take place at the premises of the SDA School, following which, Rani hopes for the group to go out to lunch at a restaurant in the city – the particulars of which are yet to be decided. The agenda, for now, is for all the members who have sent an RSVP for the reunion to come prepared with an interesting anecdote from their time in school together. Rani said. “Since this is the first time, we wanted to make it only for old classmates and their spouses, if they’re around. Families, with children and grandchildren, can all join in during subsequent reunions, if possible.”