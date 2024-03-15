Decomposed severed legs found on a pvt property at Bannerghatta

A pair of decomposed severed human legs was found on a private property in a village near Bannerghatta in South Bengaluru on Thursday.
A police officer told DH that the legs were chopped off at least 10 days ago and thrown into the private property in Byatarayana Doddi in Bannerghatta police station limits.
He said: "The legs were decomposed beyond recognition and we weren't able to ascertain the gender. It has been sent for post-mortem. The report is awaited.”
A resident of the area, Chandrappa, was passing by the property with his dog when it suddenly ran towards a dense spot with bushes. Chandrappa ran behind the dog, which was barking furiously, and found the legs, police said.
Chandrappa immediately called in the police. A canine squad arrived at the location, but it was not of much help. Forensic experts visited the spot and collected the samples.
The officer said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the age and gender of the deceased. Once the report is out, based on the description, the police will look into missing person complaints filed at stations in the surrounding areas.
Police believe that the legs were severed from the body in a different place and thrown into the property to mislead investigators.
Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from around the area, but are yet to find any leads.
(Published 14 March 2024, 20:34 IST)