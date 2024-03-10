Deep brain stimulation: Nimhans’ new hope for OCD patients

The researchers DH spoke said it is recommended only for severely ill patients who do not improve with non-invasive treatments like medicines and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). In the study they analysed patients who underwent DBS at Nimhans, and compared them to a subset of patients who were managed medically. In their interim analysis, of the nine patients who underwent surgery, as many as five had shown complete response and two displayed partial response. This was then compared with six patients who did not undergo surgery among whom only one was a partial respondant.