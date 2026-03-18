<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman has filed a police complaint after finding her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepfakes">deepfake</a> photographs online, officials said.</p>.<p>On March 8, the woman, a resident of JC Nagar, learnt from a friend that her obscene photographs were discovered on an adult website.</p>.Man bludgeons colleague to death with hammer over repeated abuse in Bengaluru's Avalahalli.<p>When the complainant checked the website, she was shocked to find her photographs, which she claimed were morphed using deepfake technology.</p>.<p>A case was registered under sections 66C (identity theft) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.</p>