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Deepfake photos of Bengaluru woman uploaded online; FIR lodged

On March 8, the woman, a resident of JC Nagar, learnt from a friend that her obscene photographs were discovered on an adult website.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:25 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDeepfakes

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