Defence Ministry agreed to handover land for road widening in Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Further he said that the state government has also submitted an appeal to the Defence Ministry for two acres of land for the proposed tunnel road near Military Dairy Farm near Hebbal. "We have really worked hard to acquire defence land for Bengaluru Roads. We had even submitted appeals to the Defence Minister and Prime Minister."

Asked what the Defence Ministry has sought in return for the handover of defence land, he said, “The Defence Ministry has asked for certain basic amenities in certain areas in return for the land and we will fulfil that commitment."