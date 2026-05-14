Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Delay hits elevated Pink Line again, opening likely by August 15

On May 9, the RDSO concluded the 12-day oscillation trials and Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) tests for the Pink Line rolling stock.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 21:10 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us