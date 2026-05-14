Delay hits elevated Pink Line again, opening likely by August 15

<p>Bengaluru: The Pink Line's elevated section is now slated to open only by August 15, a nearly three-month delay from the government's May-end deadline as statutory approvals will take two more months, officials in the know said. </p>.<p>On May 9, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) concluded the 12-day oscillation trials and Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) tests for the Pink Line rolling stock. </p>.<p>Oscillation trials determine the maximum safe operating speed of a new train before it is approved for public service. EBD tests measure a train's ability to stop safely. The trial was conducted at 90 kmph, the train's design speed, a senior BMRCL official said. </p>.<p>While the trials were conducted successfully, the RDSO will take three to four weeks to submit its report, the official noted. </p>.<p>The BMRCL will submit this report to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for rolling stock inspection and final approval from the Ministry of Railways. After this, the RDSO will issue the final speed certificate. </p>.<p>"We expect the speed certificate by June-end. Only then will we approach the CMRS for a safety inspection of the train," a second official said. </p>.Bengaluru: 26,000 medical stores in state to go on strike on May 20.<p>In the meantime, the BMRCL has begun preparations to start the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) for signalling and train control systems by the end of May. The ISA certification, to be provided by Jodova Technologies Pvt Ltd, is another crucial document for the safety inspection of the entire line, the official stated. </p>.<p>"We're aiming to complete everything by mid-to-late July. The government will then decide when to open the line," the first official said. </p>.<p>The Pink Line's elevated section spans 7.5 km and connects Kalena Agrahara to Taverekere along Bannerghatta Road via six stations, including an interchange with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva Hospital. It will expand the Bengaluru metro network to 103.6 km, helping it reclaim the second spot from Mumbai (101.43 km). </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based PSU BEML is expected to deliver a sixth Pink Line train next week. "The train has some minor snags that are being addressed," the second official said. </p>.<p>Peak-hour frequency will be about five minutes. </p>.<p>The Pink Line's 13.75-km underground section (Dairy Circle-Nagawara) is slated to open in December. </p>